Song of the Prairie 0.7.49 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, we will stabilize this version as fast as we can. This is the new patch.

1. Fixed a problem that players may automatically move it’s position after cooking.

2. Adjusted illuminations of town and indoors.

3. Optimized model of bridge.

4. Adjusted some indoor decorations.

5. Optimized a problem that improved trees can be destroyed by sickles.

6. Fixed a problem that there is no podium for Laurel Festival.

7. Adjusted some icons of buildings on map.

8. Optimized the performance of weather in Winter.

9. Fixed a problem that errors of some buildings information in Second Home after loading.

10. Fixed a problem that planted Locust trees cannot bear fruit.

11. Fixed a problem that busy builders may be idle after loading.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ