 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 17 January 2024

official version 1.03 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 13191706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where, when playing as Seon Hye-yoon, the ending content that appears after clearing the Chapter 6 boss did not proceed, making it impossible to proceed further with the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1954681 Depot 1954681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link