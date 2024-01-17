January 17th update

New
Exploration mode:
- Added acceleration function (button in the lower right corner of the interface). Click it to double the speed, and click it again to return to normal speed.
optimization
Exploration mode:
- When the equipment bar is open, clicking the character avatar to view information will close the equipment bar. It will no longer be closed.
repair
Tower defense mode:
1.Fixed the problem that Alina’s character cannot be activated
Thanks again to the players for their feedback and bugs
