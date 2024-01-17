 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末世孤镇(Doomsday Lonely town) update for 17 January 2024

January 17th update

Share · View all patches · Build 13191679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New
Exploration mode:

  1. Added acceleration function (button in the lower right corner of the interface). Click it to double the speed, and click it again to return to normal speed.

optimization
Exploration mode:

  1. When the equipment bar is open, clicking the character avatar to view information will close the equipment bar. It will no longer be closed.

repair
Tower defense mode:
1.Fixed the problem that Alina’s character cannot be activated

Thanks again to the players for their feedback and bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2681921 Depot 2681921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link