Discount (30% off) and upcoming price change

Hello Spacers!

NEBULOUS is currently on sale for 30% off. We're coming up on our two-year anniversary of entering Early Access and we've made huge expansions and improvements to the game in that time. We wanted to give everyone a heads up that at the end of this sale the price of the game will be increasing to $29.99 USD (with proportional increases for other currencies). Barring any economic catastrophes, we expect this to remain the final price for the game going into full release. If you or your friends have been holding off on buying the game and want to get it at its current price, now is the best time to do so.

Thanks for your continued support, and we'll see you in the battlespace,

The NEBULOUS Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/887570/NEBULOUS_Fleet_Command/