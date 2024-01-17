24/01/17 BigUpdate

New System:Curse System

The existing achievement system and blessing system in the game can improve the player's gaming experience or strengthen the player's character, while the purpose of the curse system is to increase the difficulty of the player's game. The curse system leads to higher challenges, and the curse system is also a follow-up new The basis of the system.

Like the blessings in the game, a curse is unlocked when a level is won. Since Curses are difficulty-increasing options customized for each level, level victory only unlocks the Curse for the current level. (Currently the richness of curses is not enough, we will increase the diversity of curses in subsequent versions)

After the player selects a curse and enters the level, the enemies will become more difficult because of the different curses.

Each level has its own maximum number of curses, and players can expand this number. For example: If the current maximum number of curses in the player's forest cemetery level is 2 (the visual effect is as follows: 2 gray crystals and 3 locks below the map icon) Crystal), then the player can only choose a maximum of 2 curses. If the player can still win with 2 curses, then the upper limit of the number of curses on the player's current map will increase by 1, up to a maximum of 5, that is, the player can choose a maximum of 5 curses. .

Due to the introduction of the curse system, the blessing system will also be adjusted in the future: blessings will be divided into levels. Victory under the curse state of level 0-1 can obtain blessings of quality 1, and victory under the curse state of level 2-3 can obtain blessings of quality 2. Blessing, if you win at level 4-5 curse, you can get a blessing of quality 3.

bug Fixing

Fixed the bug where the feature of Ninja does not take effect