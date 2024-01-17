 Skip to content

仙侠世界2 update for 17 January 2024

2024年1月17日服务器维护公告

Build 13191535 · Last edited by Wendy

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。

维护时间：2024年1月17日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区

更新内容：
1.1月17日—1月30日限时出售“任脉丸礼盒、督脉丸礼盒、炼气摘录盒、筑基摘录盒、金丹摘录盒”。
2.增加“境界道具商店、境界丹药商店”的道具限购数量。
3.调整团购活动的内容。

