Presented in the order I accomplished the tasks in.
- Moved version text to it's own text
- Redesigned the Coin part of Winter Wonderlands pushers to be less... congested.
- Multiplied cost of customizations by 10x as a bandaid balance pass
- Default customizations no longer purchasable for 0 and now owned by default.
- Enter can now be used to fire balls and select menu objects
- All interactable Buttons now highlight when hovered
- Sliders have better visual indicators of their fullness
- Unified some text across screens
- Capsule machine now defaults to 20 tickets if you can afford it
- Capsule machines betting cap is now 25, odds unchanged when betting max.
- Capsule machine can no longer bet at 0% odds of winning
Shoutout to habaneroharlot for their helpful breakdown on the forums.
Changed files in this update