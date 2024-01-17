 Skip to content

Pocket Pusher update for 17 January 2024

ea.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13191528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Presented in the order I accomplished the tasks in.

  • Moved version text to it's own text
  • Redesigned the Coin part of Winter Wonderlands pushers to be less... congested.
  • Multiplied cost of customizations by 10x as a bandaid balance pass
  • Default customizations no longer purchasable for 0 and now owned by default.
  • Enter can now be used to fire balls and select menu objects
  • All interactable Buttons now highlight when hovered
  • Sliders have better visual indicators of their fullness
  • Unified some text across screens
  • Capsule machine now defaults to 20 tickets if you can afford it
  • Capsule machines betting cap is now 25, odds unchanged when betting max.
  • Capsule machine can no longer bet at 0% odds of winning

Shoutout to habaneroharlot for their helpful breakdown on the forums.

