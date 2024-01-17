[Value adjustment]
[Q]MP[40 to 20]
[High Wind Time]MP[160 to 80]
[Red Feast]MP[120 1 60]
[Windspur]MP[80-40]
[Jump]MP[60-30]
[Circular chopping]MP[90 1 60]
[Windspur] Number of sections [9 1-6]
[New skills]
[laser breaks]
Injury [1200%]
Type [Cutting]+[piercing]+[impact]
Energy [120MP]
Cooling [7S+1 stage]
Number of segments [3 segments]
Range Width [100 yards]
Range Length [1500+ yards]
Recoil [600 yd]
Mode type
[Author review][Big! His meow laser cannon!] [Shoot!]
[sword qi cut]
Injury [600%]
Type [cut]
Cooling [6]
Energy [60]
Range [1200 yards]
[BUG fix]
Fixed PioneerUI where [HP Restore]+[ZJ fix]+[HD fix]+[MP restore] showed 10x fewer bugs than it actually did
Fixed a BUG where pressing G would display a load bar
开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 17 January 2024
2024 Year 1 Month 17 Day [New skills][Value adjustment][BUG fix]
