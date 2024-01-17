2024 Year 1 Month 17 Day [New skills][Value adjustment][BUG fix]

[Value adjustment]

[Q]MP[40 to 20]

[High Wind Time]MP[160 to 80]

[Red Feast]MP[120 1 60]

[Windspur]MP[80-40]

[Jump]MP[60-30]

[Circular chopping]MP[90 1 60]

[Windspur] Number of sections [9 1-6]

[New skills]

[laser breaks]

Injury [1200%]

Type [Cutting]+[piercing]+[impact]

Energy [120MP]

Cooling [7S+1 stage]

Number of segments [3 segments]

Range Width [100 yards]

Range Length [1500+ yards]

Recoil [600 yd]

Mode type

[Author review][Big! His meow laser cannon!] [Shoot!]

[sword qi cut]

Injury [600%]

Type [cut]

Cooling [6]

Energy [60]

Range [1200 yards]

[BUG fix]

Fixed PioneerUI where [HP Restore]+[ZJ fix]+[HD fix]+[MP restore] showed 10x fewer bugs than it actually did

Fixed a BUG where pressing G would display a load bar