[Early Access] Patch 1.0.3.

Hey everyone!

Here is a new update that contains some bug-fixes, performance improvements and reworked Early Match Start Vote.

Reworked feature: Early Match Start Vote

Previously, only the Host of the Lobby was able to manually call this vote. However, it could lead to situations, where the person wouldn't know about this and thus no vote would be ever called.

To combat this, the system now automatically creates this vote upon certain conditions are met and also specifies what mode the game is going to be played in (1v1, 1v2, 2v3...).

Bare Hands

Bare Hands no longer have 11 attack speed instead of 1.1 - thanks 'Ornyxium'!

Performance

Some people were reporting performance issues within Lobby. This was mostly caused by the Demonstration Videos that were very heavy on performance. These videos are now paused by default upon joining the Lobby (players can still enabled them however).

Direct X

ELVERA now utilizes DirectX 11 for RHIs instead of DirectX 12 to fix some alt-tab performance drops.

That's it for now.

Thanks everyone for playing - nearly 5000 people have downloaded the game by now and it means a world to me ːsteamhappyː