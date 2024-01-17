- Changed medkit icon in UI
- Added new grenade explosion effects
- Set explosive ammo boxes to fill to max lethal ammo
- Added ammo collect sound to ammo boxes and ammo drops
Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 17 January 2024
Update Notes for December 16, 2024
