- Fixed some issues with captain/coach swap functions.
- Fixed request swap not working with spectators.
- Fixed match summmary not changing to default panel when opened.
- Fixed F1 and F2 vote keys sometimes requiring shift to be pressed.
- Moved match state panel from underneath the scorecard back to the top middle of the screen.
- Fixed offside not showing any message from the match state panel.
- Reverted quickchat to older selections, but with some small changes.
- Fixed max player buttons not working when creating a custom lobby.
- Fixed UI team colors being incorrect sometimes.
- Fixed not being able to change team size in indoor modes.
- Fixed 11v11 4-3-3 formation RB being shown as LB.
- Possible fix for indoor mode clones.
- Reverted code related to multiplayer service back to a previous version which should fix issues with servers occasionally crashing. If it doesn't fix it, it will rule out a possible cause of the occasional crashing issue, which should help me diagnose the real reason and fix it.
- Added export match stats button to match summary. When you click the button it will create a .txt file on your desktop that shows team stats and player stats. This should be useful for leagues.
- Increased slide tackle effectiveness at tackling the ball, but also increased sensitivity of fouls. This makes slide tackles more useful but also more risky. Also no more tackling the ball through a player without getting a foul as a result of these changes.
Pro Soccer Online update for 17 January 2024
Beta 1.5.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
