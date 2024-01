Share · View all patches · Build 13190670 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 01:09:29 UTC by Wendy

ADDED

-Option to disable dialogue entirely, giving players a cleaner experience. Not everyone wants to hear my lovely voice all the time...

FIXED

-"Ghost Buster" Achievement no longer triggers on the player's first run of a level...

-E0M6 Door opening

CHANGED

-E0M7 Balancing Changes