Voor de kroon update for 17 January 2024

Patch Notes - January 17th 2024

Hello everyone,

Still in the calm before the storm, a smaller patch with all kinds of incremental improvements and fixes. Some bigger updates are coming soon again.

Changelog

  • Tweak campaign interface
  • Change design of new season screen
  • Change font of settlement names
  • Increase font size on settlement flags
  • Increase speed of NPC turns
  • Add income report dialog on start of season
  • Add some detail to feudal ranged units
  • Update icon for conscripts unit
  • Update unit models for contrips unit
  • Improve game log interface
  • Improve save and load dialog
  • Change Florens V helmet
  • Add more diversity to conscript weapons
  • Adjust mace impact FX
  • Fix campaign camera zooming when scrolling through dialogs
  • Fix player stuck on option screen when closing pause menu
  • Fix some controller focus issues on main menu/initial onboarding
  • Fix deltatime issues on dynamic world elements
  • Fix player teleporting in air when possessing unit
  • Fix Alcmare heraldry colors

