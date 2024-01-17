Patch Notes - January 17th 2024

Hello everyone,
Still in the calm before the storm, a smaller patch with all kinds of incremental improvements and fixes. Some bigger updates are coming soon again.
Changelog
- Tweak campaign interface
- Change design of new season screen
- Change font of settlement names
- Increase font size on settlement flags
- Increase speed of NPC turns
- Add income report dialog on start of season
- Add some detail to feudal ranged units
- Update icon for conscripts unit
- Update unit models for contrips unit
- Improve game log interface
- Improve save and load dialog
- Change Florens V helmet
- Add more diversity to conscript weapons
- Adjust mace impact FX
- Fix campaign camera zooming when scrolling through dialogs
- Fix player stuck on option screen when closing pause menu
- Fix some controller focus issues on main menu/initial onboarding
- Fix deltatime issues on dynamic world elements
- Fix player teleporting in air when possessing unit
- Fix Alcmare heraldry colors
Changed files in this update