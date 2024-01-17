1.3.1 'META' [17.01.2024]

Experimenting with running monthly calculations on multiple threads, to reduce lag spikes.

Fixed

Fix: Pop manager -> Population of clans does not increase.

Fix: Ubiquity -> Opening a system is very laggy from new ship pathfinding system.

Optimized

Optimize: Pop manager -> Reworked to use multithreading for colony population calculations, which should slightly reduce monthly update lag.

Here is the changelog for the update released exclusively to the beta branch:

1.3.0-prerelease 'META' [12.01.2024]

Total redesign of ship movement, and rescaling of ubiquity star systems, focusing on fixing pathfinding bugs.

Fixed

Fix: Ubiquity -> Ships often get stuck around planets, or struggle to move around them, especially during battles.

Fix: Loading screen -> Some text appears to overflow their backgrounds.

Fix: Combat system -> Ships collide with each other in combat.

Fix: Ubiquity -> Space squids -> Beelines into planet roundabouts (so does fleet ubi position).

Fix: Xeno Exterminator -> Raze Colony -> Multiple raze orders can be queued.

Tweaked

Tweak: Ubiquity -> Systems now always spawn at 0,0 instead of at a slight offset.

Changed

Change: Ubiquity -> Reduced size of star systems by 10x [due to limitations with new pathfinding system].

Change: Ubiquity -> Starbases of unknown players no longer have empty HUDs.

Note

_Following the post-release updates, there is a need for more careful and slower updates, like this one, deployed to the beta branch first. This update was delayed by a few days, since it was a huge rework and introduced many bugs that were internally fixed [20+ internally fixed bugs are omitted from the changelog].

This will likely introduce some bugs I have not found, so the update will be deployed on the beta branch first to gather feedback. Sometimes a step backwards is required to take 2 steps forward._

