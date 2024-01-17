1.3.1 'META' [17.01.2024]
Experimenting with running monthly calculations on multiple threads, to reduce lag spikes.
Fixed
- Fix: Pop manager -> Population of clans does not increase.
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Opening a system is very laggy from new ship pathfinding system.
Optimized
- Optimize: Pop manager -> Reworked to use multithreading for colony population calculations, which should slightly reduce monthly update lag.
View changes from previous updates: newstarsgame.com/changelog.
Here is the changelog for the update released exclusively to the beta branch:
1.3.0-prerelease 'META' [12.01.2024]
Total redesign of ship movement, and rescaling of ubiquity star systems, focusing on fixing pathfinding bugs.
Fixed
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Ships often get stuck around planets, or struggle to move around them, especially during battles.
- Fix: Loading screen -> Some text appears to overflow their backgrounds.
- Fix: Combat system -> Ships collide with each other in combat.
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Space squids -> Beelines into planet roundabouts (so does fleet ubi position).
- Fix: Xeno Exterminator -> Raze Colony -> Multiple raze orders can be queued.
Tweaked
- Tweak: Ubiquity -> Systems now always spawn at 0,0 instead of at a slight offset.
Changed
- Change: Ubiquity -> Reduced size of star systems by 10x [due to limitations with new pathfinding system].
- Change: Ubiquity -> Starbases of unknown players no longer have empty HUDs.
Note
_Following the post-release updates, there is a need for more careful and slower updates, like this one, deployed to the beta branch first. This update was delayed by a few days, since it was a huge rework and introduced many bugs that were internally fixed [20+ internally fixed bugs are omitted from the changelog].
This will likely introduce some bugs I have not found, so the update will be deployed on the beta branch first to gather feedback. Sometimes a step backwards is required to take 2 steps forward._
