Share · View all patches · Build 13190541 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 01:09:23 UTC by Wendy

The world is now full of brain disgusting matter! You are in the mind, after all.

We've also enabled a fun bonus mode:

"Journey into the heart of the Scraper's birthing lair.

Expect fierce resistance from various Scrapers, each with unique abilities and attack patterns.

Arm yourself with advanced weapons and explosives designed to destroy the mounds, disrupting the Scraper reproduction cycle."