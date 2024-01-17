 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 17 January 2024

1.1.02

Additions and Changes:

  • Added a Render Distance setting to the options menu. Lowering it won’t do much on newer computers, but older hardware may benefit from lower distances.
  • Slightly optimized all materials to run about 5-10% faster by removing unnecessary/unused features.
  • Significantly optimized most translucent materials (especially water!) which should improve the performance of those materials by 30-40%. This will have more of an impact on older GPUs.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug in the “Launchers” challenge where the end flag collision box was raised too high off the ground, making it very hard to complete.
  • Fixed a bug where the torii gate in one of the main menu themes was not functioning as intended.

