Additions and Changes:
- Added a Render Distance setting to the options menu. Lowering it won’t do much on newer computers, but older hardware may benefit from lower distances.
- Slightly optimized all materials to run about 5-10% faster by removing unnecessary/unused features.
- Significantly optimized most translucent materials (especially water!) which should improve the performance of those materials by 30-40%. This will have more of an impact on older GPUs.
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed a bug in the “Launchers” challenge where the end flag collision box was raised too high off the ground, making it very hard to complete.
- Fixed a bug where the torii gate in one of the main menu themes was not functioning as intended.
Changed files in this update