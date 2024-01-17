[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Lioness

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (January 17th 00:00 - February 6th 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Lioness
- Dimensional Chaser Update Celebration Event in Progress (January 10th After Maintenance - January 31st Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Players can acquire Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, GP Item Property Scroll, Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), 100,000 GP Coupon, 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various rewards through the Attendance Log.
- Players can acquire Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket, Socket Support Box, Reinforcement Support Box, Property Support Box, GP Item Property Scroll, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various rewards by clearing weekly chain missions.
- Players can acquire Dimensional Chaser Event Dungeon Entry Ticket through the Login Event.
- New Character Kallia Pre-Registration in Progress (January 10th (Wed) 05:00 - January 30th (Tue) 23:59 (UTC+0))
- Players who participate in the Pre-Registration for the new character Kallia will receive 3 rewards!
- Pre-Registration Reward ①: Princeon Full Set (Kallia)
- Pre-Registration Reward ② 2 Kallia Emotes
- Pre-Registration Reward ③ Seal Breaker Scroll x20
- Pre-Registration Rewards can be found in the 'Mailbox' after the scheduled maintenance on January 31st (UTC+0).
- Pre-Registration Reward Mail expires after 21 days. Players must check and claim the rewards within the expiration date.
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 107 (Permanent Bans)
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
