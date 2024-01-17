Horizon To Crinoa Patch 1.35

Please Note: If you have save data prior to patch 1.2, it CANNOT be loaded and must be overwritten with a fresh save from a new game. We apologize for any inconvenience as data cannot be transferred if it is from the release version.

Fixed:

-Fixed a bug where clicking a collections entry after returning to the collections selection causes the menu to stay open forever.

-Fixed a bug where title screen buttons could be clicked when loading save data or starting a new game, resulting in certain menu bugs.

-Fixed a persistent bug where after battle would finish, player control would be lost.

-Fixed a bug where after parrying and in slow motion, the player can switch to an inactive character.

-Fixed a bug where certain enemy dialogue on death did not play.

-Fixed a bug where certain enemy skills did not play audio.

-Fixed a bug where dialogue that plays in battle would be sped up if turbo mode was turned on.

Changed:

-Altered the distance the scroll bar changes when scrolling in the collections menu.

-Adjusted the visuals of certain UI elements in menus.

-Skill Menu, Inventory Menu, Status Menu and Realization Menus now support scrolling the scroll bar with keys and mouse scroll wheel.

Added:

-New Collections Entries Added:

Yellette Blues Slanade

Rena'Stille Na Drahcir

Heroes of Hope

Heroes of Hope II

Gundonfreek Rebellion

Tree's Sough Newspaper Entry

The Rights to Rebellion News entry

Races Added(All Race Entries now fall under this entry)

As always, if you are experiencing bugs and issues, please feel free to contact us on our twitter, join our discord channel to submit a bug report, or send us an email via the address posted on our profile! Any feedback is helpful and appreciated, regardless of what it is.

Please report any issues directly so we can replicate and fix them as soon as possible! This is our first project and we are still trying our best to polish this prototype as best we can, so thank you kindly for your patience as we continue to fix any problems!

Twitter

Discord

Email: tdaniels@SecondMorningWorks.com

More updates to come soon!