Patchnote [17.01.24]

"Anomalous Winter"
The last fireworks have thundered, the snow has melted, and the Christmas decorations of safe zones have been taken down and stashed away - the "Anomalous Winter" event has come to an end!
- Ornaments placed on your Christmas tree are converted to Pine cones at the standard cost.
- Assortment of the Exchanger corresponds to the maximum level of your Christmas tree for the entire period of the "Anomalous Winter" event.
- Promotional packs, discounts, and Battle Passes have been removed from the in-game store.
Balance
MG42
- Minimal damage 22 → 24
- Damage reduction limit 40 meters → 42 meters
VSS "Vintorez" and VSS-M "Vintorez"
- Movement spread multiplier 2 → 1.65
Firefly
- Regeneration is replaced by a stamina bonus
- Regeneration 2.3 → Stamina 14.6
- Health regeneration (additional property) 0.8 → Stamina (additional property) 4.9
Main menu
Sounds and music
- Radio. The Rock radio playlist is back.
- Guitar. New Year tunes were replaced with standard tunes.
- Fix ambient of locations. When moving to a new location, the music of the current location starts playing.
- The volume of quest dialogues has been fixed.
Other changes and fixes
Fixes
- Universal Master rank coupon can now be used on containers.
- Fixed ignoring of plates quality on Gauss.
- Fixed incorrect display of head and limb damage multipliers for Flamethrower, Flint, and Coldcutter. Now x1 is displayed correctly in the description.
Changes
- The snowball has been replaced with a bolt.
- Added painting of the following weapon modules in the weapon color:
- Updated paint scheme: L96A1 and its versions, FN SCAR-L, Scorpion EVO III, Walther WA2000.
