STALCRAFT update for 17 January 2024

Patchnote [17.01.24]

17 January 2024

"Anomalous Winter"


The last fireworks have thundered, the snow has melted, and the Christmas decorations of safe zones have been taken down and stashed away - the "Anomalous Winter" event has come to an end!

  • Ornaments placed on your Christmas tree are converted to Pine cones at the standard cost.
  • Assortment of the Exchanger corresponds to the maximum level of your Christmas tree for the entire period of the "Anomalous Winter" event.
  • Promotional packs, discounts, and Battle Passes have been removed from the in-game store.

Balance

MG42

  • Minimal damage 22 → 24
  • Damage reduction limit 40 meters → 42 meters

VSS "Vintorez" and VSS-M "Vintorez"

  • Movement spread multiplier 2 → 1.65

Firefly

  • Regeneration is replaced by a stamina bonus
  • Regeneration 2.3 → Stamina 14.6
  • Health regeneration (additional property) 0.8 → Stamina (additional property) 4.9


Sounds and music

  • Radio. The Rock radio playlist is back.
  • Guitar. New Year tunes were replaced with standard tunes.
  • Fix ambient of locations. When moving to a new location, the music of the current location starts playing.
  • The volume of quest dialogues has been fixed.

Other changes and fixes

Fixes
  • Universal Master rank coupon can now be used on containers.
  • Fixed ignoring of plates quality on Gauss.
  • Fixed incorrect display of head and limb damage multipliers for Flamethrower, Flint, and Coldcutter. Now x1 is displayed correctly in the description.
Changes
  • The snowball has been replaced with a bolt.
  • Added painting of the following weapon modules in the weapon color:









  • Updated paint scheme: L96A1 and its versions, FN SCAR-L, Scorpion EVO III, Walther WA2000.

Thank you for your attention,
and good hunting in the Zone!

