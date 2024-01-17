Patchnote [17.01.24]

"Anomalous Winter"



The last fireworks have thundered, the snow has melted, and the Christmas decorations of safe zones have been taken down and stashed away - the "Anomalous Winter" event has come to an end!

Ornaments placed on your Christmas tree are converted to Pine cones at the standard cost.

Assortment of the Exchanger corresponds to the maximum level of your Christmas tree for the entire period of the "Anomalous Winter" event.

Promotional packs, discounts, and Battle Passes have been removed from the in-game store.

Balance

MG42

Minimal damage 22 → 24

Damage reduction limit 40 meters → 42 meters

VSS "Vintorez" and VSS-M "Vintorez"

Movement spread multiplier 2 → 1.65

Firefly

Regeneration is replaced by a stamina bonus

Regeneration 2.3 → Stamina 14.6

Health regeneration (additional property) 0.8 → Stamina (additional property) 4.9

Main menu



[table]

[tr]

[td]The main menu screen has been updated.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Sounds and music

Radio. The Rock radio playlist is back.

The Rock radio playlist is back. Guitar. New Year tunes were replaced with standard tunes.

New Year tunes were replaced with standard tunes. Fix ambient of locations. When moving to a new location, the music of the current location starts playing.

When moving to a new location, the music of the current location starts playing. The volume of quest dialogues has been fixed.

Other changes and fixes

Fixes

Universal Master rank coupon can now be used on containers.

Fixed ignoring of plates quality on Gauss.

Fixed incorrect display of head and limb damage multipliers for Flamethrower, Flint, and Coldcutter. Now x1 is displayed correctly in the description.

Changes

The snowball has been replaced with a bolt.

Added painting of the following weapon modules in the weapon color:



















Updated paint scheme: L96A1 and its versions, FN SCAR-L, Scorpion EVO III, Walther WA2000.

Thank you for your attention,

and good hunting in the Zone!