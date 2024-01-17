Patch Notes for V0.1.6

V0.1.6 Changes:
Overall:
- Hitstun Multiplier has been decreased by 75%
- Hitlag Multiplier has been increased by 15%
- DI Angle has been increased by 8.
- Fixed bug where not selecting your character would desync.
- Fixed Puss In Boots Desync Bug.
Alex:
- Forward Tilt has been reworked.
- Side Special's Projectile Angle has been lowered by 5.
Jacket:
- WIP Gun HUD has been added.
- Down Tilt has been reworked.
Stardrop:
- Forward Special Second Hit Knockback Scaling has been increased by 0.4.
- Up Special has been slightly reworked.
- Up Special's Final Hit Base Knockback has been increased by 3.
- Up Special's Final Hit Knockback Scaling has been increased by 0.2.
- Up Special's Final Hit no longer has Custom Hitstun.
- After landing a hit with Up Special, Stardrop will now be put in the Aerial State.
- Down Special no longer has to be held for the hitbox to come out.
- Down Special's Cooldown has been reduced by 20.
- Down Special's Multihit Hitbox Size has been doubled.
- Down Special's Final Hit Damage has been increased by 3.
- Down Special's Final Hit Knockback Scaling has been increased by 0.4.
- Down Special now spawns an explosion at the end of the attack.
