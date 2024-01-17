 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cross Impact update for 17 January 2024

Patch Notes for V0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13190461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.1.6 Changes:
Overall:

  • Hitstun Multiplier has been decreased by 75%
  • Hitlag Multiplier has been increased by 15%
  • DI Angle has been increased by 8.
  • Fixed bug where not selecting your character would desync.
  • Fixed Puss In Boots Desync Bug.

Alex:

  • Forward Tilt has been reworked.
  • Side Special's Projectile Angle has been lowered by 5.

Jacket:

  • WIP Gun HUD has been added.
  • Down Tilt has been reworked.

Stardrop:

  • Forward Special Second Hit Knockback Scaling has been increased by 0.4.
  • Up Special has been slightly reworked.
  • Up Special's Final Hit Base Knockback has been increased by 3.
  • Up Special's Final Hit Knockback Scaling has been increased by 0.2.
  • Up Special's Final Hit no longer has Custom Hitstun.
  • After landing a hit with Up Special, Stardrop will now be put in the Aerial State.
  • Down Special no longer has to be held for the hitbox to come out.
  • Down Special's Cooldown has been reduced by 20.
  • Down Special's Multihit Hitbox Size has been doubled.
  • Down Special's Final Hit Damage has been increased by 3.
  • Down Special's Final Hit Knockback Scaling has been increased by 0.4.
  • Down Special now spawns an explosion at the end of the attack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2406031 Depot 2406031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link