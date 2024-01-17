Update 0.665 patch notes: Balancing New Combat, and Bug Fixes

Uploaded build 0.665 to default branch

New Additions:

Added a double-check to help fix the boss fight failing to start when all players are in the room.

Added a steam logo icon to skins that are purchasable through the steam store.

While on a boss floor, if the player extracts or leaves before the boss is killed, they will be saved to that boss floor.

Balancing Changes:

When any mob thrusts during their attack animation and successfully hits you, they will bounce backwards relative to that thrust's speed.

The Crimson Slosh should jump a little more often now.

Changed Big Lots dagger talent to only requires 1 point in Critical Perfection to reach.

• Bats

Increased the bat's attack cooldown by 50%.

Decreased the bat's thrust distance by 35%.

Bat's will now constantly attempt to get on the same Y level as the player while attacking them (way less above and below attacks).

• Spiked Slime

Spiked Slime's attack range is even shorter.

Spiked Slime's attack cooldown is 20% longer.

Spiked Slime thrust distance decreased by 30%.

• Spiders

Slowed down the spiders attack animation by 33%.

Increased it's attack cooldown by 40%.

Decreased thrust distance and speed by 20%.

Lowered their turn speed by 10%.

• Snakes

Increased the size of the snake by 10%.

Increased thrust distance by 50%.

Increased thrust speed slightly.

Decreased attack cooldown by 10%.

Based on your feedback, we are making a multitude of changes to the mobs to make them more fun to fight.

Fixes:

Fixed Strange Sightings task not allowing pick-up of a task item after it's objective has been completed.

Fixed not being able to pick up items lying on the ritual altar after the ritual has been completed.

Fixed being able to revive a previously dead player at the altar, bug by @.jaeshi

Fixed crawl space boulders in Goliath's Burrow being incorrect stone color.

Fixed floating kickable crystal in Crystal Caverns start room.

Fixed trinkets not applying their stats.

Fixed clicking on an un-owned skin not opening in the skin on the steam store.

Fixed the character slot button not opening the character slot on the steam store.

Fixed Spiked Slime not having an attack sound.

Fixed players lagging during their jump.

Fixed some players not spawning after generation in high player count lobbies.

Fixed players being able to be revived for a second time in the same run on an altar while they are still alive.

Fixed expertise tree showing you have fake points after being revived.

Fixed revived players receiving negative stats.

Fixed a collider in hallway 2.