Cozy Room Decorator Playtest update for 17 January 2024

Beta 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13190312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We jumped from 1.0.x to 1.1.x due to the larger features added.

    • Item Resizing has been added! Use the brackets [ and ] to increase or decrease the size of items in your room.
  • Item Resizing added to Settings Menu.
  • Moved Item Rotation from two separate lines to a single line in the settings menu to reflect the same layout as item resizing.
  • Added ~20 new floors.
  • Added ~20 new walls.
  • Added option to select “No Walls” however these will not work correctly yet as we need to hide the isometric shell. This will come in a future update.
  • Added support to clone items size while cloning an item with Alt + Drag.
  • Fixed a bug on the editor page where scroll bars were not showing on Wall A and Wall B.

