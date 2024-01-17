Beta 1.1.1

We jumped from 1.0.x to 1.1.x due to the larger features added.
- Item Resizing has been added! Use the brackets [ and ] to increase or decrease the size of items in your room.
- Item Resizing added to Settings Menu.
- Moved Item Rotation from two separate lines to a single line in the settings menu to reflect the same layout as item resizing.
- Added ~20 new floors.
- Added ~20 new walls.
- Added option to select “No Walls” however these will not work correctly yet as we need to hide the isometric shell. This will come in a future update.
- Added support to clone items size while cloning an item with Alt + Drag.
- Fixed a bug on the editor page where scroll bars were not showing on Wall A and Wall B.
