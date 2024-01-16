 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trans Ops Playtest update for 16 January 2024

Play Test 21 Lobby/CampConfusion Testing 9

Share · View all patches · Build 13190276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed doors from Camp Confusion for now. They need to be written into the character BP so that way opening and closing doors are replicated to everyone... Camp Confusion is a dangerous place. Be safe out there people.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2505481 Depot 2505481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link