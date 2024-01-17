Minor Patch 1.1.1

Hello,
Thank you for playing Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire. The following patch addresses a few bugs and improvements following the 1.1 update.
Bug fixes
- Translation updates
- Small UI bug fixes
- Small bug with Cover buff status fixed
Changes/Improvements
- Minor change to Roulette wheel probability
- Minor change to Hot and Scorching climate trials
- New climate added
- HP Up Blessing will now heal HP as well
- Phantom balance changes
- Small UI improvements
