Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire update for 17 January 2024

Minor Patch 1.1.1

Minor Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for playing Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire. The following patch addresses a few bugs and improvements following the 1.1 update.

Bug fixes

  • Translation updates
  • Small UI bug fixes
  • Small bug with Cover buff status fixed

Changes/Improvements

  • Minor change to Roulette wheel probability
  • Minor change to Hot and Scorching climate trials
  • New climate added
  • HP Up Blessing will now heal HP as well
  • Phantom balance changes
  • Small UI improvements

