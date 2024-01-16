Feedback updates #1

I received some amazing feedback and wanted to make those changes right away (I will do my best to make updates quickly but work and life do get in the way sometimes, I promise I read all feedback and try to adjust the best I can to making those changes)

Mary Anne should no longer spawn right on top of the player. She will spawn in lights that are on, at a certain distance to give you time to adjust and head to a dark spot or a light switch

If you do experience Mary Anne spawning right on top of you please let me know so I can increase the distance, I'm happy to have a conversation about it so I can better understand what might have gone wrong on my end, but after testing it should keep it from happening

Reduced spawn rate: Folks said she was spawning way too much so I turned that down a bit. If it's still too much I'm happy to adjust as more feedback comes in.

Stamina system: Someone had mentioned that infinite sprint sort of took away from the overall experience so I've changed that to have a bit of a sprint before having to recover. If that is something more players want I'm happy to keep it, but if enough people aren't a fan of that change I'm also happy to revert back to infinite sprint.

The core mechanics are what I'm passionate about, and your feedback has been wildly helpful!