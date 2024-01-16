SFR - Week One Patch

Happy Tuesday everyone!

First thing I want to say is a HUGE thank you to everyone that has played SFR this past week!

Big thanks to Olexa and his wonderful video covering SFR as well!

I've been listening to everyone's feedback over this first week and hopefully this patch will fix all the issues everyone was having!

I'll cover the big changes here but if you want more in-depth patch notes I've added a small "Version Grave" in game at the starting section that you can click on to view those.

Vision of Might now requires a double-click to activate

The issue with Steam achievements not syncing correctly has been fixed

Necropolis unlocks that introduce new mechanics now actually say that (for example when you unlock lunar mending it now states that lunar mending appears in every upgrade cemetery)

Alt Tabbing and other forms of window focus change now pause the game (this fixes a couple issues)

Spelling mistakes and bugs were fixed

That's about it for this week, thank you to everyone that posted in the discussions and the discord with any issues! I'm still monitoring SFR closely and plan to until it is perfect (by my standards anyway) :)