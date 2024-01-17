Open Mod 2024.1.05 [16-Jan-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big visual issue where if we looked at another player and he had a knife or grenade equipped, we would see a bunch of weapon parts hanging in air

-fixed an issue where smokes and more things did not reset properly between rounds when playing elimination and heist

-fixed an issue where the Reload Empty 3 of PR-9 pistol would have 0 times, meaning that it could be canceled after 0 seconds

-fixed an issue where the helmet camera GUI would overlap with the between round times victory screen or when the player was in customize menu

-fixed an issue where if the player was using helmet camera and die the death camera would not work properly

-fixed an issue where the glock foregrip would sometimes show on our weapon in hands even if we did not have it equipped

-fixed an issue where the nightvision goggles would not show on the head of the player if they were using the helmet cam

-fixed an issue where the camera would still not go into fp view when spawning after spectating

-repositioned the watch because it was clipping through the player model cloth

-fixed an issue where the watch display would not work properly if player was using left handed mode

Added/Changed: