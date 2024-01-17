Open Mod 2024.1.05 [16-Jan-2024]

Fixes:
-fixed a big visual issue where if we looked at another player and he had a knife or grenade equipped, we would see a bunch of weapon parts hanging in air
-fixed an issue where smokes and more things did not reset properly between rounds when playing elimination and heist
-fixed an issue where the Reload Empty 3 of PR-9 pistol would have 0 times, meaning that it could be canceled after 0 seconds
-fixed an issue where the helmet camera GUI would overlap with the between round times victory screen or when the player was in customize menu
-fixed an issue where if the player was using helmet camera and die the death camera would not work properly
-fixed an issue where the glock foregrip would sometimes show on our weapon in hands even if we did not have it equipped
-fixed an issue where the nightvision goggles would not show on the head of the player if they were using the helmet cam
-fixed an issue where the camera would still not go into fp view when spawning after spectating
-repositioned the watch because it was clipping through the player model cloth
-fixed an issue where the watch display would not work properly if player was using left handed mode
Added/Changed:
Changed files in this update