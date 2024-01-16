 Skip to content

Fragsurf update for 16 January 2024

3.5.7 Update notes for January 16

Last edited by Wendy

Combat surf
  • When the person you're spectating dies, automatically move to the next person
  • Clicking a player's name in scoreboard opens their steam profile
  • Fixed rapid firing bug caused by swapping weapons and holding mouse down
  • Fixed scope not showing when spectating players
  • Fixed bug causing kills & deaths to carry over on map change
Weapon Changes
  • Slightly reduced shotgun spread, it should feel better at range now
  • Knife backstabs are based on positions now, not just view angles (more accurate backstabs)
  • Slightly adjusted sniper zoom levels
  • Can't scope in when you have 0 bullets left
  • Slightly increased magazine size of sniper (5->8)
  • Added a sound effect when your gun is running low on ammo
  • Fixed bullet tracers having wrong trajectory
  • Knife's primary attack (left click) has slightly longer range than backstab
General/UI
  • Fixed bug with game sometimes not launching
  • Server browser now shows an icon for dedicated servers, lobbies, and passworded games
  • Passworded games will prompt with a password when joining
  • Added alive player's avatars to the top of the hud
  • Redesigned the scoreboard
  • Fixed chatbox messages clipping if they are 2 lines tall
  • Fixed clantags not showing special characters
  • Fixed empty [Server] chat messages
  • Fixed players disconnecting on mapchange sometimes
Server
  • Added game.spawnhealth server config. This is how much health players will spawn with, defaults to 100

