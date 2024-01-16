3.5.7 Update notes for January 16

Join us on Discord @ https://discord.gg/fragsurf
Combat surf
- When the person you're spectating dies, automatically move to the next person
- Clicking a player's name in scoreboard opens their steam profile
- Fixed rapid firing bug caused by swapping weapons and holding mouse down
- Fixed scope not showing when spectating players
- Fixed bug causing kills & deaths to carry over on map change
Weapon Changes
- Slightly reduced shotgun spread, it should feel better at range now
- Knife backstabs are based on positions now, not just view angles (more accurate backstabs)
- Slightly adjusted sniper zoom levels
- Can't scope in when you have 0 bullets left
- Slightly increased magazine size of sniper (5->8)
- Added a sound effect when your gun is running low on ammo
- Fixed bullet tracers having wrong trajectory
- Knife's primary attack (left click) has slightly longer range than backstab
General/UI
- Fixed bug with game sometimes not launching
- Server browser now shows an icon for dedicated servers, lobbies, and passworded games
- Passworded games will prompt with a password when joining
- Added alive player's avatars to the top of the hud
- Redesigned the scoreboard
- Fixed chatbox messages clipping if they are 2 lines tall
- Fixed clantags not showing special characters
- Fixed empty [Server] chat messages
- Fixed players disconnecting on mapchange sometimes
Server
- Added game.spawnhealth server config. This is how much health players will spawn with, defaults to 100
Changed files in this update