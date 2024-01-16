-Made some updates to the final level where if you have made any progress whatsoever, it starts you in the middle of the 4-way rather than at the normal starting area. This is intended ensure players know they've kept their progress from the moment they respawn.

-Fixed the issue where blue dots might remain on spider droid enemies after they've died.

-Made some adjustments to the flamethrower

--Reduced the Ammo Cost

--Reduced the modifier on the damage upgrade to balance the reduced ammo cost

-Made some visual changes to the 5th level

-Also updated the boss area in the 5th level to make it a bit more memorable and hazardous to both the player and the enemies. Exploit these hazards if you dare

-Added a confirmation window to quitting the game, so players don't accidentally quit and lose their run progress.