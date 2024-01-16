- escape will now close general dialogues and popups (except for item and augment selection dialogues).
- text improvements
- slightly increased small font size
- Unstoppable Fissure now reveals all tiles in vertical line, not just tiles that exploded (behavior now matches description).
Wastelander update for 16 January 2024
Small improvement patch.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
