Wastelander update for 16 January 2024

Small improvement patch.

Build 13189906

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • escape will now close general dialogues and popups (except for item and augment selection dialogues).
  • text improvements
  • slightly increased small font size
  • Unstoppable Fissure now reveals all tiles in vertical line, not just tiles that exploded (behavior now matches description).

