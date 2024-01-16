 Skip to content

Project Coreward update for 16 January 2024

Small Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 13189898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Small quality of life improvements after watching others play.
  • Make the small menu notification dot bigger and pink.
  • Clean up some of the help text.
  • Voice alert now when orbiting first recommendable planet.
  • Don't pester about saving games if the player has saved their game.

