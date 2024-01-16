- Small quality of life improvements after watching others play.
- Make the small menu notification dot bigger and pink.
- Clean up some of the help text.
- Voice alert now when orbiting first recommendable planet.
- Don't pester about saving games if the player has saved their game.
Project Coreward update for 16 January 2024
Small Patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
