Patch Notes v1.1.3

Hello all! Here are the patch notes for version 1.1.3. The content of this patch include:

Fixed a bug where the chest in Island Ruins was unable to be bought.

Fixed a bug where players were getting UI toggle mixups when exiting maps during the change of rounds.

Added sounds for Zombie Death, Pickups, Breaking Objects, Notifications, and UI.

Added a Player Section to the Gallery that let's the player reset their level when they reach level 30.

Added Breakable Crates around each map that give a chance to drop items when broken. This gives the player more power and a chance to use their resources to potentially get more items.

Reworked Mansion's main room to have more windows so the enemies will get to the player faster in the early rounds.

Reworked all Item descriptions to be more understandable and straight forward with how the item works.

Nothing too spoilery this time around! Again, thank you to everyone who has followed this game. I've had a blast creating this game and can not wait to see what we are able to make this game become!