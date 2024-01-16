 Skip to content

Kingsvein update for 16 January 2024

v1.01: first hotfix!

16 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for Kingsvein's very first patch! A few rare crash issues snuck into v1.0, so I'd like to get rid of them quickly.

v1.01

  • Fixed being able to glitch out intro army scene when standing in a specific spot
  • Fixed being able to kill first Wisp too quickly, breaking the cutscene
  • Fixed crash when highlighting certain enemies in certain situations
  • Fixed being unable to change to non-party members using Next / Prev Player hotkeys
  • Fixed crash when changing from non-party members using Next / Prev Player hotkeys
  • Fixed crash when using certain controller setups

Thank you all for playing Kingsvein, and please continue to send me bug reports either on the Steam forums or via email!

