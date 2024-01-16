v1.01: first hotfix!

Time for Kingsvein's very first patch! A few rare crash issues snuck into v1.0, so I'd like to get rid of them quickly.
v1.01
- Fixed being able to glitch out intro army scene when standing in a specific spot
- Fixed being able to kill first Wisp too quickly, breaking the cutscene
- Fixed crash when highlighting certain enemies in certain situations
- Fixed being unable to change to non-party members using Next / Prev Player hotkeys
- Fixed crash when changing from non-party members using Next / Prev Player hotkeys
- Fixed crash when using certain controller setups
Thank you all for playing Kingsvein, and please continue to send me bug reports either on the Steam forums or via email!
Changed files in this update