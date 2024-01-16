v1.01: first hotfix!

Time for Kingsvein's very first patch! A few rare crash issues snuck into v1.0, so I'd like to get rid of them quickly.

v1.01

Fixed being able to glitch out intro army scene when standing in a specific spot

Fixed being able to kill first Wisp too quickly, breaking the cutscene

Fixed crash when highlighting certain enemies in certain situations

Fixed being unable to change to non-party members using Next / Prev Player hotkeys

Fixed crash when changing from non-party members using Next / Prev Player hotkeys

Fixed crash when using certain controller setups

Thank you all for playing Kingsvein, and please continue to send me bug reports either on the Steam forums or via email!