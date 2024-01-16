 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Droneboi: Conquest update for 16 January 2024

0.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13189721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Small, Medium, and Large Thruster variants have optional numerical inputs for variable force
  • Setting for Speed Sensors to output directional speed as opposed to absolute, set by tuning
  • Thrusters and Reaction Wheels can no longer have their tunable values ‘key-edited’ to gain an unfair competitive advantage
  • Various optimizations to decrease game download and install size
  • Fixed Thruster trails showing when going backwards
  • Fixed vehicles with half- or quarter-sized blocks not being able to launch in Conquest despite fitting in the small launchpad
  • Fixed music skipping when pressing N while typing in chat on Steam

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112361 Depot 2112361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link