- Small, Medium, and Large Thruster variants have optional numerical inputs for variable force
- Setting for Speed Sensors to output directional speed as opposed to absolute, set by tuning
- Thrusters and Reaction Wheels can no longer have their tunable values ‘key-edited’ to gain an unfair competitive advantage
- Various optimizations to decrease game download and install size
- Fixed Thruster trails showing when going backwards
- Fixed vehicles with half- or quarter-sized blocks not being able to launch in Conquest despite fitting in the small launchpad
- Fixed music skipping when pressing N while typing in chat on Steam
Droneboi: Conquest update for 16 January 2024
0.7.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
