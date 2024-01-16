 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 16 January 2024

Cabin View Camera and Zen Garage

16 January 2024

We've made major changes to the game on PC and Steam Deck:

  • L1 creates Car Honk sound.
  • If Vehicle Class equals Sport, Mud Plugger or Titan the Honk scares vehicles out of the way.
  • Steam Deck volumetric fog support added.
  • Optimized Gasoline Oasis for Steam Deck.
  • Layout changes to final turn of Gasoline Oasis.
  • More efficient light probe count for Game of Thorns.
  • Game of Thorns is 4 laps now.
  • Gasoline Oasis is 2 laps now.
  • R1 switches the camera view.
  • Cabin View Camera and 3rd Person Camera have physics after vehicle respawns.
  • Vehicle handling and body sway are smoother.
  • Vehicle Dust emission behaves more realistically.
  • Vehicle tires emit small pebbles as they drive.
  • Zen Garage scene added to Track List with new music.
  • Fixed behind the scenes errors related to impacts and respawns.

