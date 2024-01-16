Cabin View Camera and Zen Garage

We've made major changes to the game on PC and Steam Deck:
- L1 creates Car Honk sound.
- If Vehicle Class equals Sport, Mud Plugger or Titan the Honk scares vehicles out of the way.
- Steam Deck volumetric fog support added.
- Optimized Gasoline Oasis for Steam Deck.
- Layout changes to final turn of Gasoline Oasis.
- More efficient light probe count for Game of Thorns.
- Game of Thorns is 4 laps now.
- Gasoline Oasis is 2 laps now.
- R1 switches the camera view.
- Cabin View Camera and 3rd Person Camera have physics after vehicle respawns.
- Vehicle handling and body sway are smoother.
- Vehicle Dust emission behaves more realistically.
- Vehicle tires emit small pebbles as they drive.
- Zen Garage scene added to Track List with new music.
- Fixed behind the scenes errors related to impacts and respawns.
