Mobius Playtest update for 16 January 2024

Patch 1.2-alpha

Patch 1.2-alpha · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reduced the amount you can look down by 10°

  • Reduced how much the third person player model can look down
    Note: The goal is to remedy the issue where overhead animations can clip with your target's camera, resulting in problematic accels

  • Tuned the feint recovery animation
    Note: The goal is to give the recovery animation a more immediate "tell" when the feint happens

  • Tuned the first person player model to better match where tracers are
    Note: This should slightly help with phasing

  • Fixed game versioning
    Note: This will only come into effect after the next patch comes out since the current clients have broken versioning

  • Deathmatch healing zone delay reduced from 1.5s to 1.0s

  • Increased the 2 input deep buffering window for parry into parry from 100ms to 150ms

