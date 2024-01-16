-
Reduced the amount you can look down by 10°
-
Reduced how much the third person player model can look down
Note: The goal is to remedy the issue where overhead animations can clip with your target's camera, resulting in problematic accels
-
Tuned the feint recovery animation
Note: The goal is to give the recovery animation a more immediate "tell" when the feint happens
-
Tuned the first person player model to better match where tracers are
Note: This should slightly help with phasing
-
Fixed game versioning
Note: This will only come into effect after the next patch comes out since the current clients have broken versioning
-
Deathmatch healing zone delay reduced from 1.5s to 1.0s
-
Increased the 2 input deep buffering window for parry into parry from 100ms to 150ms
Mobius Playtest update for 16 January 2024
Patch 1.2-alpha
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2609051 Depot 2609051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update