Patch 1.2-alpha

Reduced the amount you can look down by 10°

Reduced how much the third person player model can look down

Note: The goal is to remedy the issue where overhead animations can clip with your target's camera, resulting in problematic accels

Tuned the feint recovery animation

Note: The goal is to give the recovery animation a more immediate "tell" when the feint happens

Tuned the first person player model to better match where tracers are

Note: This should slightly help with phasing

Fixed game versioning

Note: This will only come into effect after the next patch comes out since the current clients have broken versioning

Deathmatch healing zone delay reduced from 1.5s to 1.0s