More than a hundred gifts for every Sphere player! The bravest, wisest and noblest warriors of the Sphere are invited to participate in the season of the northern shaman!

🔹What season is this?🔹

Essentially, this is a set of tasks, for which participation is given progress points. As you accumulate progress points, you will receive sets of useful and sometimes even unique rewards!

🔹Tell us more about the prizes!🔹

❄️Title "Northern Shaman" - increases movement speed by 2.5%, endurance by 3%.

❄️Infusion of Windfury - increases attack, spell and movement speed by 5% for 24 hours

❄️Groom Token - used to improve the groom’s mount.

❄️Loot collector "Rusak" - moves 60% faster than usual, lasts 30 days.

❄️Pet "Moon Hare". Its properties are below.

◻️ fast

◻️ speed

◻️ Level 10 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's wisdom by 1.6%)

◻️ Level 20 - Greater Wound Healing (During combat, restores the wearer to 50% of their normal health regeneration value) OR Accelerated Recovery (Increases the wearer's energy regeneration, magical or necrotic energy by 15%)

◻️ Level 30 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's wisdom by 1.6%)

◻️ level 40 - Shadow Prism (When dealing a critical hit, gives invisibility for 3s. Movement speed in this state increases by 25%. Triggers no more than once every 60s) OR Prismatic Shield (After receiving damage, with a 5% chance, removes 1 negative effect from the owner . Triggers no more than once every 30s.)

◻️ Level 50 - Exceptional Agility (Increases the owner's agility by 1.6%) OR Exceptional Wisdom (Increases the owner's wisdom by 1.6%)

◻️ Level 60 - Celerity (Increases the owner's movement speed by 22%.) OR Moon's Power (After a critical hit, the owner's abilities cost 25% less for 10s. Triggers no more than once every 60s.)

❄️In addition to all this, you can get food, conservation crystals, a refining master’s hammer, essences, ghost coins, spices and much, much more. The full set of rewards is available to those who purchase the Advanced Pass.

❄️You can buy a northern shaman's hat and a northern shaman's tambourine from battle pass goods merchants for ghost coins.

🔹I'm in! How to participate?🔹

When you first enter the game after the start of the battle season, each of your characters will see an invitation window.

Click the “Start Season” button to join. After this, you can open the season window by clicking on the icon located next to the mini-map.

🔹What needs to be done?🔹

Open the season window. In it you will see a list of tasks. Tasks are divided into those that you can complete once per season, and daily. One-time tasks are chained (complete the current task to start the next one). However, each group of tasks is available at the same time - as you complete simple tasks, new, more complex ones will open up.

🔹I want more rewards and tasks!🔹

Easily! To have access to more tasks and receive more rewards for progress points, you can purchase an extended pass. In addition to these benefits, the pass will also allow you to gain combat experience (progress points) faster. The Extended Pass is purchased once for the entire season and is valid for your entire account. You can become the owner of an extended pass and claim your rewards at any time during the season.

If the romance of completing tasks every day bores you, then of course! To speed up your progress through the Battle Season and instantly gain access to rewards, you can purchase levels (a fixed number of progress points).

🔹How long does the season last?🔹

The battle season lasts 28 days and contains 100 levels of progress!

Receive maximum gifts!

We wish you good luck in the new season!