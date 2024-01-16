 Skip to content

Tribal Hunter update for 16 January 2024

1.0.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major patch stemming from many issues that arose from an engine version change at the end of last year. Some additional changes:

Fixed issues with audio panning
Added more altars to areas with large stretches in between
Lowered health on White Spirit
Changed some outdated graphical effects/UI elements
Adjusted difficulty of spirit enemies, including the transformation speed
Fixed some pixel issues on Munch

If crashes still remain that I missed when doing my full evaluation, I will fix them shortly.

