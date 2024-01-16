Major patch stemming from many issues that arose from an engine version change at the end of last year. Some additional changes:
Fixed issues with audio panning
Added more altars to areas with large stretches in between
Lowered health on White Spirit
Changed some outdated graphical effects/UI elements
Adjusted difficulty of spirit enemies, including the transformation speed
Fixed some pixel issues on Munch
If crashes still remain that I missed when doing my full evaluation, I will fix them shortly.
Changed files in this update