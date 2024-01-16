Major patch stemming from many issues that arose from an engine version change at the end of last year. Some additional changes:

Fixed issues with audio panning

Added more altars to areas with large stretches in between

Lowered health on White Spirit

Changed some outdated graphical effects/UI elements

Adjusted difficulty of spirit enemies, including the transformation speed

Fixed some pixel issues on Munch

If crashes still remain that I missed when doing my full evaluation, I will fix them shortly.