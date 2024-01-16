 Skip to content

Escape: Space update for 16 January 2024

Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 13189486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey mercenaries, here is a little hotfix!

Changes:

  • Fixed an issue with the progression system not working sometimes depending on the player choices.

Happy hunting!

