Update, Version 20240116-B



English

############Content################

[Binding]Binding skills now use the dice-roll system to visualize its process. It shall display the difficulty and chance of capturing the enemy. (Thanks to Dagarond's feedback on the forum.)

[Binding]Made the binding difficulty reduction at a smoother rate when an enemy's HP is lowered. (Previously, it checked a few thresholds. Now when an enemy's hp is lower than 50%, the curve shall be linear.)

[Binding]You can now also use Loaded Dices during the binding process. That shall make you able to capture most of the pets very easily as the lowest difficulty on most of the enemies is usually 0.

简体中文

############Content################

【封印术】封印术现在使用投骰子的系统来让过程更加直观地显示。界面上会显示捕捉敌人的难度和几率。（感谢Dagarond在论坛上提出的反馈。）

【封印术】封印术随着敌人生命值减少而获得的难度降低现在更加平滑。（此前的判定是基于几个关键点，而现在，当敌人生命值低于50%后是一个线性的过程）

【封印术】注铅骰子现在可以用于封印术的投骰过程。可以让你轻易捕捉大部分的宠物。因为基本上全部的宠物的捕捉难度的最小随机值是0.