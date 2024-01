Share · View all patches · Build 13189233 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow rock enjoyers!

Today, I would like to announce that DLC 2 - Rock Pack #2 is now available!

New Rocks in this pack include:

Alien Rock

Moai Rock

Sphinx Rock

Both available in the Singleplayer and Multiplayer Version of Rock Life!

Also, some minor fixes to the game have been made.

Thank you all, and as always, rock on!