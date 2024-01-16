Hotfix #2 for Third Anniversary Update

Greetings dinosaur hunters!
We’ve published another hotfix related to Third Anniversary Update. Here you can find included content:
- Big thanks to NQ as Prehistoric Hunt is now also translated to German!
- Fix for following Steam achievements: Gold/Diamond Spinosaurus and Thalassodromeus and also Gold/Diamond Master.
- Steam achievements with progress will show how near you are achieving them.
- Fixed rounding issue when selling ammo. It was causing no notification and the value between client and server be off by 1 after each sell.
- Fix for doing quick join causes environment to not load.
- Fix for story dialogs playing when story was not active. (Player returned to main menu during story)
- When receiving weekly challenge reward, currency and xp value is updated on game client too.
- Finding new notes and locations also now directly update currency & xp value in game client.
- Master volume setting is now applied on boot. (previously only when entering a match)
- Audio volume slider values now show correct values when opening the menu.
- If server connecting had issues, do not try to spawn player if not in a game room.
- Fixed tracking device dot direction.
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
