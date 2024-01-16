 Skip to content

Prehistoric Hunt update for 16 January 2024

Hotfix #2 for Third Anniversary Update

Build 13189201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve published another hotfix related to Third Anniversary Update. Here you can find included content:

  • Big thanks to NQ as Prehistoric Hunt is now also translated to German!
  • Fix for following Steam achievements: Gold/Diamond Spinosaurus and Thalassodromeus and also Gold/Diamond Master.
  • Steam achievements with progress will show how near you are achieving them.
  • Fixed rounding issue when selling ammo. It was causing no notification and the value between client and server be off by 1 after each sell.
  • Fix for doing quick join causes environment to not load.
  • Fix for story dialogs playing when story was not active. (Player returned to main menu during story)
  • When receiving weekly challenge reward, currency and xp value is updated on game client too.
  • Finding new notes and locations also now directly update currency & xp value in game client.
  • Master volume setting is now applied on boot. (previously only when entering a match)
  • Audio volume slider values now show correct values when opening the menu.
  • If server connecting had issues, do not try to spawn player if not in a game room.
  • Fixed tracking device dot direction.

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.

