Hotfix #2 for Third Anniversary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13189201 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 21:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

We’ve published another hotfix related to Third Anniversary Update. Here you can find included content:

Big thanks to NQ as Prehistoric Hunt is now also translated to German!

Fix for following Steam achievements: Gold/Diamond Spinosaurus and Thalassodromeus and also Gold/Diamond Master.

Steam achievements with progress will show how near you are achieving them.

Fixed rounding issue when selling ammo. It was causing no notification and the value between client and server be off by 1 after each sell.

Fix for doing quick join causes environment to not load.

Fix for story dialogs playing when story was not active. (Player returned to main menu during story)

When receiving weekly challenge reward, currency and xp value is updated on game client too.

Finding new notes and locations also now directly update currency & xp value in game client.

Master volume setting is now applied on boot. (previously only when entering a match)

Audio volume slider values now show correct values when opening the menu.

If server connecting had issues, do not try to spawn player if not in a game room.

Fixed tracking device dot direction.

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.