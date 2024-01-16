1.02 Hotfix

-Start Screen Logo Fix
-Fixed Text for E0M6 Intro Dialogue
-Moved Dialogue on E0M6 to avoid players missing it
Enjoy!!!
-PQ
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Start Screen Logo Fix
-Fixed Text for E0M6 Intro Dialogue
-Moved Dialogue on E0M6 to avoid players missing it
Enjoy!!!
-PQ
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update