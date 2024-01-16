 Skip to content

Starlight Scouts update for 16 January 2024

1.02 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13189200

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Start Screen Logo Fix
-Fixed Text for E0M6 Intro Dialogue
-Moved Dialogue on E0M6 to avoid players missing it

Enjoy!!!
-PQ

