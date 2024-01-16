- Various changes & fixes to combat movement & timing
- Fixes to magic & chaos mode
- Fixed the options menu getting hidden
- Encounter system changes
- Fixed combat gym issues
- Replaced various VFX
The Hellbrand Playtest update for 16 January 2024
Further Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Hellbrand Playtest Content Depot 1853941
Changed files in this update