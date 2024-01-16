 Skip to content

The Hellbrand Playtest update for 16 January 2024

Further Improvements

16 January 2024

  • Various changes & fixes to combat movement & timing
  • Fixes to magic & chaos mode
  • Fixed the options menu getting hidden
  • Encounter system changes
  • Fixed combat gym issues
  • Replaced various VFX

