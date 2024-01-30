Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases Local Legend 14: The Bell 47J Ranger

Microsoft Flight Simulator celebrates a historic era of rotary wing aviation with this Local Legend release!

BIRTH OF A LEGEND

The single-engine, four-seat Bell 47J Ranger is one of the most important and successful helicopters developed in the early era of rotary wing aviation. Renowned for its versatility, ruggedness, and reliability, the Ranger traces its development to the Golden Age of Flight, the period from the end of World War I to the beginning of World War II aeronautical technology enjoyed remarkable strides. In the late 1920s, American Arthur Young, inspired by flight innovations of the time, began independently experimenting with basic helicopter design. In 1941, after more than a decade of work on his own, Young joined the Bell Aircraft Company to develop a full-size, fully functioning helicopter.

