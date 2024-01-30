 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Microsoft Flight Simulator update for 30 January 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases Local Legend 14: The Bell 47J Ranger

Share · View all patches · Build 13189109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Microsoft Flight Simulator celebrates a historic era of rotary wing aviation with this Local Legend release!

BIRTH OF A LEGEND

The single-engine, four-seat Bell 47J Ranger is one of the most important and successful helicopters developed in the early era of rotary wing aviation. Renowned for its versatility, ruggedness, and reliability, the Ranger traces its development to the Golden Age of Flight, the period from the end of World War I to the beginning of World War II aeronautical technology enjoyed remarkable strides. In the late 1920s, American Arthur Young, inspired by flight innovations of the time, began independently experimenting with basic helicopter design. In 1941, after more than a decade of work on his own, Young joined the Bell Aircraft Company to develop a full-size, fully functioning helicopter.

[ Continue reading about Local Legend 14: The Bell 47J Ranger!](https://www.flightsimulator.com/local-legend-xiv-bell-47j-ranger/ style=button)

Changed files in this update

Chucky Content Depot 1250411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link