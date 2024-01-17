 Skip to content

Russian Fishing 4 update for 17 January 2024

Patchnotes 17.01.2024

Build 13189074

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello anglers,
The holidays are over, but winter magic is still in the air. After receiving your feedback and analyzing the data on the New Year Event, we came to the conclusion that some challenges were too difficult. Because of this, we made some of them a bit easier and extended the runtime for the event by 15 days for players who entered the game between December 20 and January 8. We learned a lot in the process and will tweak future events accordingly.
Congratulations to those who have already completed all stages to the end, despite the difficulty!

  • Reduced the difficulty of completing some New Year's challenges.
  • The maximum time for completing the New Year's challenges has been increased by 15 days.
  • Implemented a screen for viewing an individual award.
  • Localization for Indonesian language has been added in test mode.
  • Fixed: In some cases, boat parameters were displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed: An incorrect rotation animation was used on the SAT Triumph 20 2S reel.
  • Fixed: The Old Burg map was missing some ambient sounds.
  • Fixed: The model of the Three Toothed Lamprey was not displayed

All players who entered the game during the period of technical problems on December 20 (from 0:00 AM to 11:59 PM UTC+3) or January 3 (from 0:00 AM to 11:59 PM UTC+3) will receive a token for 7 days of premium as a thank you for the patience. The token will be added to the backpack and can be activated at any time.

