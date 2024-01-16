Patch 1.5.5

Ahoy! This update features a revision to the Skull Summoning Circle encounter, along with numerous bug fixes. The game has now been downloaded several million times(!) on Epic due to the free week which as you can imagine has resulted in many new issues being found!

1.5.5

Revised the design of the Skull Summoning Circle: Waves are now triggered one at a time, and there are torches surrounding each Skull which are destroyed as each wave is defeated. The state is saved for each location, so you can return whenever you like to continue the challenge.

Fix cases where enemy waves would spawn at the wrong time during Skull Clan summoning encounter

Captains of ships should no longer go down with the ship, despite the popular saying. This should make assigning a crew member as Captain essentially a way to keep them alive forever, as long as you are diligent about picking them back up out of the sea!

Add "Active DLC" list to main menu to make it more clear if you've installed it successfully.

Fix cases where boat physics could become bugged, causing them to ‘drift’ far more than intended

Fix cases where Bonnibel and Kerblapp would not show up to collect your Bibble Bait Penguins

Fix Shell Shop taking all your pearls instead of the advertised amount

Fix Lightkeeper conclusion event triggering again if talked to immediately after

Priscilla and Nausicaa correctly hint at which locations you are missing a Deadrock from

Fix a missing Lightkeeper dialog string

Fix local map not opening to correct screen the first time

Fix a positioning error on a cosmetic slot on the Sakana

Add ‘secret’ fps uncap option in the options file (not exposed to UI yet)

I saw a few people in feedback mentioning wanting uncapped FPS. I haven't had time to add it to the UI yet but if you dig up the options save file (next to the save file), you'll find the entry "EnableFrameLimit" in the XML which you can set to false.

Both save files can be found here on Windows, the options file is called boat-game.options.

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\Festive Vector\Sail Forth

As always thanks to everyone for playing and following along with the game!