Turbo Sloths + DLC Major Update!!!

We are thrilled to announce the release of the first substantial update for Turbo Sloths! We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have provided feedback, as well as those eagerly awaiting this update. Your support has been instrumental in improving the game and making it even more entertaining! A big thank you to all - this release is a collective achievement.

A significant graphical overhaul.

All locations have undergone extensive enhancements. This has significantly improved both the game's visuals and performance. The update also optimises video memory consumption, benefiting players with less powerful GPUs.

New vehicles.

We've added two new vehicles: a Pick-Up and a UFO, complete with corresponding parts for upgrades and customisation. Each new vehicle boasts unique abilities to diversify gameplay.

Improved handling.

We've substantially improved handling, making it more responsive and beginner-friendly. We hope you'll appreciate it.

New 'Quick Race' modes.

These new modes involve shooting targets on the go and battling bosses - minor additions, but highly entertaining.

Other minor improvements include:

Fine-tuned bot behaviour.

In-game tips (can be disabled in the settings menu).

The option to select the IRIS ability in the Garage.

Numerous bug fixes.

Enhanced overall game stability and performance.

We also want to express our gratitude to all the supporters who eagerly anticipated the promised DLC, which includes:

A new career stage, a whole new area with a boss, and 36 unique challenging races.

A new arena to decimate war bots.

A new weapon - the heavy machine gun.

A new and final stage, packed with 8 ruthless decisive races to bring the Wasteland League and the story to a close.



A DEMO is now available for download so you can see what you, as racers, are truly capable of.

Thank you very much for your attention! Special thanks to the fans who have been continuously following our progress on the project. We appreciate it immensely!