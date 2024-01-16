 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Fishing Simulator update for 16 January 2024

Game Update | 2.3.24.01:161

Share · View all patches · Build 13188832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed hook size being #4 instead of #12 for "new accounts"
  • Fixed problems with fish on Betty Lake for new players

Changes to be considered in the future update:

  • Increase fishing net size min. weight to 15kg

Changed files in this update

Fishing Simulator Content Depot 468921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link