 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Poly Roam update for 16 January 2024

First Person Car Cam Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13188828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v20240116c:

-First Person Driving (Y Keybind)
-Custom Radio (Documents/Polyroam/Custom Radio)
-Pics To Tutorial Npc
-New Tutorial Npc
-Faster Hover Tooltip
-Fireplace Everywhere
-Well Works As A Liquid Container
-Compass Bug Fixed
-Hotbar Always Shows Option
-Ore Compressed Storage Bug Fixed
-Paint Vendor Design
-Option To Lower Car Cam Fall Back
-Ore Drop Blueprint (30%)
-Blood Splatter Can Be Turned Off
-Hold Space To Handbrake Slip
-Spawn Car With Loot In The Trunk

Changed files in this update

Depot 2702471 Depot 2702471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link