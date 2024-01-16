First Person Car Cam Update

v20240116c:
-First Person Driving (Y Keybind)
-Custom Radio (Documents/Polyroam/Custom Radio)
-Pics To Tutorial Npc
-New Tutorial Npc
-Faster Hover Tooltip
-Fireplace Everywhere
-Well Works As A Liquid Container
-Compass Bug Fixed
-Hotbar Always Shows Option
-Ore Compressed Storage Bug Fixed
-Paint Vendor Design
-Option To Lower Car Cam Fall Back
-Ore Drop Blueprint (30%)
-Blood Splatter Can Be Turned Off
-Hold Space To Handbrake Slip
-Spawn Car With Loot In The Trunk
Changed files in this update